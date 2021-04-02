A Spectacular Weekend Forecast Arrives

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a cold start this Good Friday morning we see temperatures rising to the low to mid 50′s with a south wind 10 - 20 MPH. Mainly clear tonight and not as cold with lows in the middle 30′s. Plenty of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday with highs at 70 on Saturday and breezy with southwest winds 10 - 20 MPH. Easter Sunday we hit the low 70′s as winds decrease and we enjoy sun splashed skies.

