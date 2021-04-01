Swedes cancer patient dances ahead of surgery Thursday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A special story from SwedishAmerican Hospital where a Rockford woman believes the best way to beat caner is to become a dancer.

Rena Williams is an Ultersound Technician at Swedes and is also a breast caner patient. A lump was discovered in Williams’ right breast in August that ended up being cancerous. She’s been through 16 rounds of chemotherapy and to get herself through chemo, Rena did dances. Since her surgery is early Thursday morning, the hospital blocked off the front circle at the hospital for Rena to do a 15 minute choreographed dance.

Friends, family and staff were there to cheer Rena on and join in on the dancing. “I had to learn to dance every week because it was one distracting me from thinking about chemo and then two, my co-workers, my family, my friends, they would all be asking. What’s your next dance I can’t wait to see it.’ So it was really just energizing me. Helping me get through chemo,’ Rena says.

She has danced to all different kinds of music. In fact, the first one she and her husband choreographed was ‘Rappers Delight’ by Sugarhill Gang. Her favorite was ‘Thriller’ at Halloween.

