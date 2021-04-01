Advertisement

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea confirms comments about leaving in 2021

O’Shea has not yet announced his last day.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new chief could soon be in charge of the Rockford Police Department as the city’s current leader confirms previous comments of calling it quits before the end of the year.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea released a statement saying:

“Ever since I was hired, 2021 was the year that I expected to leave.  As of today, I have not announced a date.  When I leave, I firmly believe that the Rockford Police Department will be in a far better position than when I arrived.”

O’Shea came to the Rockford Police Department in 2016 after leaving the force in Elgin. Since coming to the Forest City, O’Shea said driving down violent crime is one of his top priorities. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says O’Shea has lived up to that commitment as the city has seen a nearly 15 percent reduction in violent crime under his leadership.

“Leading a police department is a terribly difficult job and a very thankless job,” said McNamara. “It’s very easy to say its a 24/7 position, but until you have a family and children and you find out how much of a 24/7 position it is you don’t get vacations. There’s no time off. You’re always the Rockford Police Chief.”

It hasn’t all been smoothing sailing for O’Shea as in 2020 a formal complaint was filed against him after comments he made regarding teen gun violence. The Board of Fire and Police Commission eventually cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Once O’Shea announces his last day, The Board of Fire and Police Commission will start the search for a new chief.

