Human remains found in field near Newburg Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the third time this month, investigators find human remains off of a busy street in Rockford.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says skeletal remains were found off Newburg Road near Mill Road. He says it appears animal activity has spread the remains across a wide portion of the area. He believes it will take some time before all remains are collected and a possible identity.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

