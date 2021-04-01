Advertisement

Human remains found in field near Newburg Road in Rockford

Tennessee man's body found in Allen County
Tennessee man's body found in Allen County(WBKO)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the third time this month, investigators find human remains off of a busy street in Rockford.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says skeletal remains were found off Newburg Road near Mill Road. He says it appears animal activity has spread the remains across a wide portion of the area. He believes it will take some time before all remains are collected and a possible identity.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Murder charged have been dropped against Quincy Wright
Murder charges dropped against man accused in 2018 triple shooting
The new stimulus bill signed on March 11 allows eligible taxpayers to waive thousands of...
Workers who lost jobs in 2020 get unexpected $10K tax break from federal COVID relief plan
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
Leaders break ground on a new facility at Ingersoll Machine Tools.
Ingersoll breaks ground on facility to build Giant Magellan Telescope mount

Latest News

Rena Williams dances ahead of her surgery Thursday morning.
Swedes cancer patient dances ahead of surgery Thursday morning
noud
Du-Pec freshman returns to field after battling chronic disease
A new chief could soon be in charge of the Rockford Police Department as the city’s current...
Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea confirms comments about leaving in 2021
Auburn football on pause after exposure to COVID-19
Auburn football on pause after exposure to COVID-19
A new chief could soon be in charge of the Rockford Police Department as the city’s current...
O'Shea departure