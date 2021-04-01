Harlem High School asking families for help in finding new principal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Incoming Harlem Superintendent Michael Flanagan sent out a memo to families of Harlem High School asking what they want to see in their next principal. Current principal Ronald (Terrell) Yarbrough will be leaving Harlem High School at the end of the school year, as he will become the principal of Sun Valley West High School

A survey was sent out, asking the following:

What experiences have you appreciated at HHS as a parent/guardian?

What opportunities would you like to see at HHS for your student?

What are the top priorities that need to be addressed at HHS?

Anyone wishing to answer the survey can do so by clicking the link here.

