UPDATE: Freeport man no longer considered missing

Adkins has been spoken to by a representative of the Freeport Police Department
Cordaryl Adkins
Cordaryl Adkins(Freeport Police Department)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a Freeport man is no longer considered missing after he was accounted for Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the Freeport Police Department said 34-year-old Cordaryl Adkins was spoken to by a Freeport Police representative.

UPDATE: As of 4/3/21 Adkins has been spoken to by a representative of the Freeport Police Department and is no longer...

Posted by Freeport Police Department on Thursday, April 1, 2021

ORIGINAL ARTICLE - Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police in Freeport are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Cordaryl Adkins, 34, had been missing since March 28, 2021. He was last seen driving a black 2012 Dodge Charger with temporary Illinois plates 260AA767.

Police say Adkins is about 5′11″ tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a script tattoo on his right forearm and a cross tattoo on his left upper arm.

Anyone with information about Adkins’ whereabouts is asked to call the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222. People can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPS-NOW, on the tips mobile phone app, or at www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com.

