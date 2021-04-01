Advertisement

Du-Pec freshman returns to field after battling chronic disease

Jaylen Noud went to Minneapolis Minnesota to receive a life changing transplant. Just months later he is back on the field.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a comeback story that’s grabbed the villages of Durand and Pecatonica as a 15-year-old athlete battled with a chronic disease and continued to do what he loves, playing sports.

“I was born with a disease called pancreatitis and I have had it all my life,” Freshman Du-Pec football player Jaylen Noud said.

Noud is a lifelong athlete who struggled with a lifelong disease, that kept him on and off the field, and in and out of hospitals.

“I would always play the sport I don’t care if my stomach hurt I would always go to practices unless my stomach was really bad and I had to go somewhere for treatment,” Noud said.

Noud’s disease slowly got worse, eventually forcing him to receive a life changing transplant. In November friends and family sent him off with high hopes.

“Stressful very very stressful I had to stay in the hospital for about a month or two,” Noud said.

It took a long time for Noud to recover from the surgery, he was in the hospital for weeks.

“All the doctor’s were amazing all of them kept an eye on me when I was in the hospital bed,” Noud said.

Now he is back in the region and ready to compete, but some had doubts about his condition.

“It was frustrating because it felt like they didn’t believed in me but I believed in myself and I knew if I tried my hardest and took care of my body I would be playing football this year and I am,” Noud said.

Noud did return to the playing field, it’s a feeling he knew would be unforgettable.

“It’s amazing to think about what I’ve gone through in the last couple of months and I’m playing football again,” Noud said.

