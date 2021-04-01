Auburn Varsity Football team on pause after exposure to COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Auburn Knights will not take the field for two weeks, after the team was exposed to COVID-19.

Auburn Athletic Director Brad Pemberton confirms the entire varsity team will be on a 2 week pause retroactive to Saturday March 27.

“We will lose this Friday versus Jefferson and next Friday against Boylan and unfortunately no way to make them up with season being so tight,” Pemberton said.

The team played Hononegah on Saturday, we reached out to the school’s athletic department but have yet to hear back on their status. Pemberton says the Winnebago County Health Department has been informed about the exposure and is overseeing the case.

“So unfortunate, the season is so short and I feel bad for the seniors,” Pemberton said.

The exposure does not impact the freshman sophomore level. The varsity team will be able to resume action on April 11.

