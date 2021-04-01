Advertisement

Auburn Varsity Football team on pause after exposure to COVID-19

The entire varsity team will be in a 2 week quarantine until April 11.
The entire varsity team will be in a 2 week quarantine until April 11.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Auburn Knights will not take the field for two weeks, after the team was exposed to COVID-19.

Auburn Athletic Director Brad Pemberton confirms the entire varsity team will be on a 2 week pause retroactive to Saturday March 27.

“We will lose this Friday versus Jefferson and next Friday against Boylan and unfortunately no way to make them up with season being so tight,” Pemberton said.

The team played Hononegah on Saturday, we reached out to the school’s athletic department but have yet to hear back on their status. Pemberton says the Winnebago County Health Department has been informed about the exposure and is overseeing the case.

“So unfortunate, the season is so short and I feel bad for the seniors,” Pemberton said.

The exposure does not impact the freshman sophomore level. The varsity team will be able to resume action on April 11.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Murder charged have been dropped against Quincy Wright
Murder charges dropped against man accused in 2018 triple shooting
The new stimulus bill signed on March 11 allows eligible taxpayers to waive thousands of...
Workers who lost jobs in 2020 get unexpected $10K tax break from federal COVID relief plan
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
Leaders break ground on a new facility at Ingersoll Machine Tools.
Ingersoll breaks ground on facility to build Giant Magellan Telescope mount

Latest News

Jaylen Noud went to Minneapolis Minnesota to receive a life changing transplant. Just months...
Du-Pec freshman returns to field after battling chronic disease
Rockford Christian has taken a long and winding road to get to its spring football season.
Rockford Christian finds a new home for its spring football season
Boylan kept its conference record clean on Tuesday, defeating Belvidere North 5-1. The Titans...
Boylan boys soccer remains undefeated in NIC-10
Boylan remains unbeaten in the NIC-10 after a 5-1 win over Belvidere North Tuesday night.
Boylan vs. Belvidere North, Boys Soccer - March 30, 2021