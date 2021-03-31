Advertisement

Tooth Talk with Dr. T: The CompuDent system

Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The CompuDent system, featuring the wand, is a computer technology that helps reduce discomfort when we numb your mouth. The computer precisely controls the speed and pressure of the anesthetic as flows into the tissues of your mouth. When the CompuDent is started the Wand first produces a small drop of anesthetic and this numbs the area of the mouth where the anesthetic is being delivered. Then, as the anesthetic begins to flow, the computer produces the optimal flow rate, so the anesthetic is absorbed much more easily. With the CompuDent system we can also numb just the area we want to treat, often avoiding the widespread numb feeling in your lips and face. CompuDent: a safe reliable technology that helps eliminate the pain and anxiety associated with dental anesthetic.

