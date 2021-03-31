Advertisement

Roscoe Township receives grant more than $700 thousand to build community center

The center and the grounds around it will be named Founder’s Park.
Roscoe Community Center.(WIFR)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It’s unbelievable,” said Roscoe Township Supervisor, Jim Benkovich.

Roscoe Township broke ground Wednesday morning on a project it said will reinvent the community.

“We have plans to build a 3,300 square foot community center,” said Roscoe Township Trustee, Elizabeth Lindquist. “It’s really going to be a focal point for this community.”

The center and the grounds around it will be named Founder’s Park. It sits off Hononegah Road between Illinois 251 and Dorr Road. It will be built using a more than $700 thousand grant from the Federal Park and Recreational Facility Construction Act.

“Now that we have that grant, we can start as soon as we can get the architecture done and bid out,” Benkovich said.

Lindquist said the home on the property once belonged to Roscoe’s first permanent settler couple, Robert and Hanna Cross, in the 1830s.

“There will be a large field for outdoor markets, like farmer’s markets. Then the rest of these 17 acres will be developed into walking paths and gardens.”

Lindquist said the Historical Society is raising private funds to restore the home. It will be surrounded by pathways, gardens and a music performance pavilion. Lindquist said this is a project everyone can enjoy.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to just really work hard at something for your community and succeed at it.”

Roscoe Township hopes to have Founder’s Park finished within the year.

