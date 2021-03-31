Rockford Police investigate shots fired near Alpine Inn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police officers are investigating reports of shots fired Wednesday morning on Rockford’s east side.

Reports of shots fired near Alpine Inn. No injuries to report at this time. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 31, 2021

Around 9 a.m. Rockford Police responded to a call for shots fired near Alpine Inn on E. State St.

No injuries are reported at this time. Officers ask the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

