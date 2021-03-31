Advertisement

Rockford Police investigate shots fired near Alpine Inn

No injuries are reported at this time.
Rockford Police are investigating reports of shots fired Wednesday morning.
Rockford Police are investigating reports of shots fired Wednesday morning.(Rockford Police)
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police officers are investigating reports of shots fired Wednesday morning on Rockford’s east side.

Around 9 a.m. Rockford Police responded to a call for shots fired near Alpine Inn on E. State St.

No injuries are reported at this time. Officers ask the public to avoid the area while they investigate.

Rockford Police are investigating reports of shots fired Wednesday morning.
Rockford Police are investigating reports of shots fired Wednesday morning.(WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Murder charged have been dropped against Quincy Wright
Murder charges dropped against man accused in 2018 triple shooting
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
The new stimulus bill signed on March 11 allows eligible taxpayers to waive thousands of...
Workers who lost jobs in 2020 get unexpected $10K tax break from federal COVID relief plan
Leaders break ground on a new facility at Ingersoll Machine Tools.
Ingersoll breaks ground on facility to build Giant Magellan Telescope mount

Latest News

FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate
Event will be on Sunday, July 4 from 8-10
Rochelle plans to hold Independence Day fireworks show
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but the department added it was likely an...
1 killed in late night homicide in Beloit
Rockford Fire Department
Rockford Fire hiring new paramedics, firefighters