Rockford Police investigate shots fired near Alpine Inn
No injuries are reported at this time.
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police officers are investigating reports of shots fired Wednesday morning on Rockford’s east side.
Around 9 a.m. Rockford Police responded to a call for shots fired near Alpine Inn on E. State St.
No injuries are reported at this time. Officers ask the public to avoid the area while they investigate.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.