Rockford Fire hiring new paramedics, firefighters

The deadline to apply is April 5.
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve ever thought about joining the exciting and life-saving profession with the Rockford Fire Department, now is the time to act.

Rockford Fire is looking for new paramedics and firefighters to join the department.

Candidates must take a written test and physical, as well as pass a background check and drug screening.

The deadline to apply is April 5. For more information, text JoinRFD to 779-204-5458 or visit their website.

