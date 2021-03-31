Rockford Fire hiring new paramedics, firefighters
The deadline to apply is April 5.
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve ever thought about joining the exciting and life-saving profession with the Rockford Fire Department, now is the time to act.
Rockford Fire is looking for new paramedics and firefighters to join the department.
Candidates must take a written test and physical, as well as pass a background check and drug screening.
The deadline to apply is April 5. For more information, text JoinRFD to 779-204-5458 or visit their website.
