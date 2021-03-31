Rockford Fire hiring new paramedics, firefighters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve ever thought about joining the exciting and life-saving profession with the Rockford Fire Department, now is the time to act.

Rockford Fire is looking for new paramedics and firefighters to join the department.

Candidates must take a written test and physical, as well as pass a background check and drug screening.

The deadline to apply is April 5. For more information, text JoinRFD to 779-204-5458 or visit their website.

Be sure to get your Firefighter/Paramedic Applications in! pic.twitter.com/VVvgVVpJ2b — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) March 29, 2021

