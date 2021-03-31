Rochelle plans to hold Independence Day fireworks show

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rochelle is expecting to host a fireworks display on Sunday, July 4th at Atwood Park.

The event will be from 8-10 p.m., and open to “anyone on or off Facebook,” according to the event’s Facebook invite. This is the city’s first public display of Fireworks since the pandemic shut down most cities 4th of July plans. No word now on how social distancing, masks, and vaccination will be mandated for the show.

You can view the invite for the 4th of July celebration here.

