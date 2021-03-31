One more cold day Thursday before 2021′s warmest temperatures so far arrive here

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mother Nature decided to give the region a small blow to the mild and sunny streak we’ve had here. Luckily for us, there is only one more day of the colder conditions before big improvements arrive just in time for Easter weekend.

With a small upper-level disturbance that moved through here Wednesday night, it gave us clouds and breezy conditions but luckily it’s quick moving. Clearing skies will take place overnight into Thursday and then we’ll have widespread sunshine for the entirety of Thursday. However with northwest winds continuing, highs will once again be in the lower 40s.

One more colder day is in store for Thursday (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Friday marks the beginning of the improvements in our weather pattern as seasonable highs in the mid 50s return with continued sunshine. Saturday calls for a nice day with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees before widespread lower 70s arrive for Easter Sunday. Our normal first 70 degree high temperature occurs on April 1 so this isn’t too far behind that.

It’s also likely that we will see highs in the mid-to-upper 70s for the beginning of next week as these are temperatures that are normal for the end of May. We aren’t ruling out completely our first 80 degree day either, even though that normally occurs towards the end of April. If it would to happen, Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest days, with high temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal.

April 1 marks the day where we normally see our first 70°. That will occur soon after and it's likely we'll see our first 75° day, too. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Warmer conditions will return by this weekend, with temps in the 60s and low 70s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Warmer conditions return this weekend and continue into next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Expect the pattern to be quiet through this time next week. By the middle of next week a bit more of an active pattern looks to arrive here with renewed chances for showers and even some thunderstorms. But for now, one more day of coats and then get the t-shirts and shorts out for several consecutive days to welcome April 2021!

Days get longer, temperatures get warmer and April is the last month with measurable snow on average. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

By the end of April, our normal high temperature will go up to 67 degrees and have a low of 43 degrees. On average in April, Rockford sees 3.35 inches of rain. April is filled usually with many rainy days but it’s not the rainiest month of all, as April ranks as the 5th wettest month. April also is the last month until the fall with measurable snow on average. A given April on average sees 0.9 inches of snow as the 6th snowiest month.

But more importantly our days will continue getting longer, gaining an hour an 18 minutes of daylight. By the time April 30 rolls around, our sunset will be at 7:55 p.m. and it’ll come with a sunrise time of 5:52 a.m..

