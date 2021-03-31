Advertisement

Northwest Quarterly: RFD Airport

Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A New Era at RFD: Flying Forward as Chicago’s Third Airport

It’s no accident that RFD has become one of the world’s fastest-growing cargo airports and a major intersection of commerce in Illinois. Indeed, RFD’s rise on the national and global stage has been a long time in the making, as leaders double down on their strengths and position the airport for victories to come. This is the inside story of a growing juggernaut at Rockford’s airport. Learn more about RFD in the “Warm up to Winter” edition of Northwest Quarterly available now!

