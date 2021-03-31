Advertisement

New app will help Stephenson County residents prepare for emergencies and disasters

Users will be able to create custom emergency plans for themselves and their families
13621275 - view of field with sprouting crops and storm clouds(123rf)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
STEPHENSON CO., Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Emergency Management Agency is debuting a new phone application that will help residents prepare and share information on emergencies and disasters.

Once downloaded, users will be able to create custom emergency plans for themselves and their families, create and access checklists of emergency use items, notify family they are safe, and receive important information from the Stephenson County EMA about potential and expected weather disasters.

The app is completely free, and Android and IOS can download the app through the respective links app stores.

