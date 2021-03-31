Advertisement

Much Cooler before Weekend Warm Up

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds this Wednesday and breezy with west northwest winds 10 - 20 MPH. Highs will top out in the low 40′s. That’s a good 10 degree difference from where we should be this time of year. Clearing tonight as lows drop to the lower 20′s. Sunny tomorrow with highs back in the low 40′s. Low 50′s for Good Friday with plenty of sunshine. The sunshine continues for the weekend with highs at 70 on Saturday and low to mid 70′s on Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Murder charged have been dropped against Quincy Wright
Murder charges dropped against man accused in 2018 triple shooting
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
The new stimulus bill signed on March 11 allows eligible taxpayers to waive thousands of...
Workers who lost jobs in 2020 get unexpected $10K tax break from federal COVID relief plan
Joshua Haileyesus, 12, loves soccer, video games and the Army. He also was showing signs early...
Boy, 12, brain dead after trying Tiktok choking challenge, family says

Latest News

Temperatures are 10° to 20° colder than at this time Tuesday.
March to go out like a lion, April to start similarly cold
April's to start on a chilly note, but we'll warm dramatically by the weekend and beyond.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 3/30/2021
Not as Windy Today, Cooler in the Days Ahead
Not as Windy Today, Cooler in the Days Ahead
A potent, but brief cool spell is on the way Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will only...
Winds to diminish, but only slowly; Volatile temperature trend ahead