Much Cooler before Weekend Warm Up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds this Wednesday and breezy with west northwest winds 10 - 20 MPH. Highs will top out in the low 40′s. That’s a good 10 degree difference from where we should be this time of year. Clearing tonight as lows drop to the lower 20′s. Sunny tomorrow with highs back in the low 40′s. Low 50′s for Good Friday with plenty of sunshine. The sunshine continues for the weekend with highs at 70 on Saturday and low to mid 70′s on Easter Sunday.

