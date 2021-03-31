March to go out like a lion, April to start similarly cold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For a second straight day, temperatures were able to surge into the 60s in the Stateline, but the mild temperatures are now a thing of the past. A strong cold front has barreled through the region, sending temperatures crashing downward late in the afternoon and into Tuesday evening. Compared to 24 hours ago, temperatures here are between 10° and 20° colder, and the cooling is only just beginning.

Temperatures are 10° to 20° colder than at this time Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A gusty northwesterly breeze is to blow once again Wednesday, though not nearly to the extent they had been blowing for the past few days. Gusts of up to 25 miles per hour are possible Wednesday, a far cry from the 45 to 50 mile per hour gusts of Monday. A good amount of sunshine is expected for much of the day, but colder air aloft in the atmosphere will create enough instability to produce some partial cloud cover in the afternoon.

While sunshine will dominate initially Wednesday, expect at least partial cloud cover to develop later in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The bigger story of Wednesday will undoubtedly be our temperatures, which will be 20° to 25° colder than those seen in the first two days of the workweek. The 43° forecast high temperature is to fall 11° shy of the high temperature we’d typically expect to see on March’s final day.

March is to go out on an uncharacteristically chilly note. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite March coming in and going out on a very lion-like note, it’s been quite a spectacular month as a whole. We made it to 60° or higher on more than one-third of the days this month. Only seven other years had there been a March to feature more! Despite the chilly final day of the month, March 2021 is projected to enter the record books as having been the 8th warmest on record.

Despite March ending on a much colder note, it will still go down as one of the mildest we've ever seen. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The chill will persist for April’s first day Thursday, though unlimited sunshine is on the docket.

Sunshine will be dominant again Thursday, though temperatures will again struggle mightily. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Strong warming is to commence Friday, as more seasonable air returns. Temperatures will top out in the middle 50s as we conclude the workweek. Even stronger warming lies ahead this weekend and beyond. Sunshine is to dominate all weekend long, with strong southerly winds to be along for the ride. That combination of factors will be enough to bring us into the 70s for the first time since November 10.

An expansive dome of much warmer air arrives here in time for the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

