Advertisement

Easterseals employees to hold informational picket for job safety, fair contract

Employees say the contract negotiations have not taken employee safety concerns seriously
Employees say the contract negotiations have not taken employee safety concerns seriously
Employees say the contract negotiations have not taken employee safety concerns seriously(Easterseals)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Employees at Easterseals, a school for children with behavioral, developmental and intellectual disabilities, will be holding an informational picket on Wednesday.

Easterseals employees say they deserve to be safe at work, to have adequate staff and to be fairly paid. Workers are injured and subjected to violence on the job daily, largely because of the school’s chronic lack of trauma- and crisis-trained paraprofessionals. Picketing employees claim after more than a year of negotiations, management is offering only a one-year contract with no pay increase and has failed to take employee safety concerns seriously.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
Murder charged have been dropped against Quincy Wright
Murder charges dropped against man accused in 2018 triple shooting
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
The new stimulus bill signed on March 11 allows eligible taxpayers to waive thousands of...
Workers who lost jobs in 2020 get unexpected $10K tax break from federal COVID relief plan
Leaders break ground on a new facility at Ingersoll Machine Tools.
Ingersoll breaks ground on facility to build Giant Magellan Telescope mount

Latest News

13621275 - view of field with sprouting crops and storm clouds
New app will help Stephenson County residents prepare for emergencies and disasters
No deaths reported in Winnebago County
Illinois announces 2,592 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths
Rockford Police are investigating reports of shots fired Wednesday morning.
Rockford Police investigate shots fired near Alpine Inn
FILE
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate