Easterseals employees to hold informational picket for job safety, fair contract

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Employees at Easterseals, a school for children with behavioral, developmental and intellectual disabilities, will be holding an informational picket on Wednesday.

Easterseals employees say they deserve to be safe at work, to have adequate staff and to be fairly paid. Workers are injured and subjected to violence on the job daily, largely because of the school’s chronic lack of trauma- and crisis-trained paraprofessionals. Picketing employees claim after more than a year of negotiations, management is offering only a one-year contract with no pay increase and has failed to take employee safety concerns seriously.

