Boylan boys soccer remains undefeated in NIC-10

By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan scored three times in the first 16 minutes of the second half to put away its match against Belvidere North 5-1 to remain unbeaten in the NIC-10.

Titans’ junior Taylor Sowell scored twice in the victory Tuesday night at Wedgbury Stadium. Boylan (4-1, 4-0 NIC-10) had not given up a goal in its first three conference games until the Blue Thunder struck late in the loss. The Titans lone defeat on the year came this past Saturday at Sycamore, losing to the Spartans 4-2.

East and Jefferson are tied for second in the NIC-10, each with one loss. Boylan will face the E-Rabs on Tuesday, April 6 and the J-Hawks the following Tuesday on April 13.

