1 killed in late night homicide in Beloit

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but the department added it was likely an isolated incident.(WIFR)
By WMTV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. is investigating a late night shooting Tuesday that left one man dead.

According to the police department, the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Grand Ave. The name of the person who died was not released, with police only describing him as a 33-year-old man.

Investigators say he was shot while outside, but did not give any other details about what may have led to the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but the department added it was likely an isolated incident.

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

