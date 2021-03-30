Voting machines get tested before April consolidated elections

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Clark Lori Gummow held a public test of the ballot reading machines that will be used during the April 6 consolidated elections.

Local officials from both parties were invited to observe and participate in the testing of the machines created by AccuVote, a popular scan voting machine which is used across multiple Illinois jurisdictions.

Gummow says her office is confident in the machines capabilities and wants everyone to know their vote is important and will be counted. She also urges everyone to get out and vote. “This is again another step for us to help ease the mind of the voters so they feel more confident knowing that the votes are being recorded accurately and that their vote is being counted. We have had several examples over the past year where races have come down to very few votes deciding the winner so if don’t think your vote doesn’t count it certainly does,” Gummow says.

