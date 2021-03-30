Advertisement

Two Men and a Truck add junk removal service as spring cleaning season is underway

The company says over the last year, it saw a need for the new service as many people were...
The company says over the last year, it saw a need for the new service as many people were spending a lot more time at home and cleaning out their spaces.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - With spring now here, it’s time to get cleaning. Many people have spent the last year cooped up inside their homes and some have a lot of junk to get rid of. Now, Two Men and Truck look to help haul that junk away.

The company is now offering junk removal services to the Rockford region in addition to its moving, packing and storage services. The company says over the last year, it saw a need for the new service as many people were spending a lot more time at home and cleaning out their spaces. The company says it wants to be a one stop shop for all of its customers.

Shannen Eden of Two Men and a Truck says, “Sometimes when you’re removing junk, you have to be really compassionate, you have to be able to read people and be there for them at a time of need. Maybe they’re not happy about downsizing or things like that, so the advantage of having that service with our current customer service is just that we can do it so well.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
One dead, one injured in Stephenson County car crash
The new stimulus bill signed on March 11 allows eligible taxpayers to waive thousands of...
Workers who lost jobs in 2020 get unexpected $10K tax break from federal COVID relief plan
More area residents will soon be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine as health leaders...
New mass vaccination site to open in Rockford
Alexi McCammond
Teen Vogue Editor and Guilford High School graduate resigns after rage over racist tweets

Latest News

Gummow says her office is confident in the machines capabilities and wants everyone to know...
Voting machines get tested before April consolidated elections
Murder charged have been dropped against Quincy Wright
Murder charges dropped against man accused in 2018 triple shooting
Summer in the coniferous spruce forest, Large anthill stands behind a large tree trunk.
New state website encourages habitat protection
Close-up Of Person's Hand With Mobilephone Text Messaging Inside Car
Rockford Police reminds motorists to not be distracted drivers