Two Men and a Truck add junk removal service as spring cleaning season is underway

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - With spring now here, it’s time to get cleaning. Many people have spent the last year cooped up inside their homes and some have a lot of junk to get rid of. Now, Two Men and Truck look to help haul that junk away.

The company is now offering junk removal services to the Rockford region in addition to its moving, packing and storage services. The company says over the last year, it saw a need for the new service as many people were spending a lot more time at home and cleaning out their spaces. The company says it wants to be a one stop shop for all of its customers.

Shannen Eden of Two Men and a Truck says, “Sometimes when you’re removing junk, you have to be really compassionate, you have to be able to read people and be there for them at a time of need. Maybe they’re not happy about downsizing or things like that, so the advantage of having that service with our current customer service is just that we can do it so well.”

