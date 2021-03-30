Advertisement

Trump launches new post-presidency website

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.
(CNN) - The office of former president Donald Trump released a statement Monday announcing the launch of a website dedicated to him and former first lady Melania Trump.

The site, aptly named “The Official Website of the 45th President of the United States,” serves mostly as a way for Trump to connect with his supporters. It gives them a chance to do things like request personalized greetings and ask the Trumps to participate in events.

According to the site, it is committed to “preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda.”

It also contains the former president and first lady’s biographies and a list of Trump’s achievements while in office.

