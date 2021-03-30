Rockford Police reminds motorists to not be distracted drivers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - April is distracted driving awareness month, and the Rockford Police Department will kick off their new campaign, “Phone in one hand, ticket in the other.”

“It has become all too common to see people driving down the road while looking at their phones,” said Traffic Sergeant Jason DoBran. “People know texting and driving is both dangerous and illegal, but they do it anyway, putting themselves and others at risk. During April, you will see increased law enforcement efforts as officers stop and ticket anyone who violates distracted driving and other Illinois motor vehicle laws.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a total of 26,004 people died in U.S. crashes involving a distracted driver between 2012 and 2019.

