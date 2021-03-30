Advertisement

Rockford Police reminds motorists to not be distracted drivers

26,004 people died in U.S. crashes involving a distracted driver between 2012 and 2019.
Close-up Of Person's Hand With Mobilephone Text Messaging Inside Car
Close-up Of Person's Hand With Mobilephone Text Messaging Inside Car(Andrey Popov | 123RF)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - April is distracted driving awareness month, and the Rockford Police Department will kick off their new campaign, “Phone in one hand, ticket in the other.”

“It has become all too common to see people driving down the road while looking at their phones,” said Traffic Sergeant Jason DoBran. “People know texting and driving is both dangerous and illegal, but they do it anyway, putting themselves and others at risk. During April, you will see increased law enforcement efforts as officers stop and ticket anyone who violates distracted driving and other Illinois motor vehicle laws.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a total of 26,004 people died in U.S. crashes involving a distracted driver between 2012 and 2019.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
One dead, one injured in Stephenson County car crash
The new stimulus bill signed on March 11 allows eligible taxpayers to waive thousands of...
Workers who lost jobs in 2020 get unexpected $10K tax break from federal COVID relief plan
The 60-unit project is expected to break ground later this year, and be completed sometime in...
Developers announce plans to revitalize South Main corridor
Alexi McCammond
Teen Vogue Editor and Guilford High School graduate resigns after rage over racist tweets

Latest News

Summer in the coniferous spruce forest, Large anthill stands behind a large tree trunk.
New state website encourages habitat protection
Byron High School will be the site of a mass vaccination site for the Ogle Co. Health Dept. to...
Ogle County to host one-day mass vaccination event
MOM & POP BIZ OWNERS DAY
Backyard Grill and Bar thanks Northwest Bank, Paycheck Protection Program for helping employees
GAS PRICES 3-29
Gas prices drop in Rockford, Stateline area