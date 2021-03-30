Ingersoll breaks ground on facility to build Giant Magellan Telescope mount

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline takes a major step in helping with new scientific discoveries that leaders say will not only benefit the Forest City but also the world. Now with a new facility, Ingersoll Machine Tools is excited to help build a new telescope and reach for the stars.

On Tuesday, local and state leaders came together with gold shovels and hard hats to break ground on a new 40,000 square foot facility at Ingersoll Machine Tools. CEO Chip Storie says, “We’re really excited. This is going to be this is going to be the best thing built in Illinois in a long long time.”

Rockford continues to be known as a world class manufacturing city and this expands that image even further. “This expansion at Ingersoll continues our great city’s long history in world class manufacturing and engineering expertise.” says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

The building will house two major projects including the construction of an 1,800 ton mount for a Giant Magellan Telescope, a global collaboration leaders say will give scientists a deeper look into the universe. Jonathan McGee is the Deity Director of Regional Economic Development and says, “Think about it, a telescope a rivaling Hubble made right here in our state by the people who call Rockford home.”

Ingersoll also plans to install a gantry machine to help support the company’s work with the U.S. Navy. “It will be the largest machine tool installed in the state of Illinois,” Storie says.

Mayor Tom McNamara says not only do these projects shoot for the stars but they will also benefit the region and beyond. “Rockford is known throughout the world as a leader in making things that make things work. The work being done here for the Magellan Telescope project means that we can now add out of this world expertise to our long list,” McNamara says.

Ingersoll officials say the facility should be built by the end of 2021. However, it will be years before the completion of the telescope mount.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.