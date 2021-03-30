Advertisement

Rock Valley beats Highland 5-3 in game one of double-header

By Joe Olmo
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley’s Tyler Ingram struck out ten batters in six innings, giving up just one run as the Golden Eagles beat Highland 5-3 in the first of a double-header in Freeport on Monday.

The Texas native was wildly effective. He walked four batters, but worked himself out of jams on multiple occasions. He also got help from his battery-mate, Kody Kleve, as he threw out a runner trying to steal second to end the third.

Tyler Horton got the scoring started with a two-run single in the third. RVC added on late with a bases-loaded walk in the fifth, then two more in the sixth. The Cougars tried to rally late, scoring twice in the seventh, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Highland did, however, take care of business in game two, beating Rock Valley 20-10 in five innings.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
A missing 8-month-old boy has been located after Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert...
8-Month-Old Illinois Boy Found After Abduction
One dead, one injured in Stephenson County car crash
evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image
24-year-old shot after apparent road rage incident Friday night in Machesney Park
Alexi McCammond
Teen Vogue Editor and Guilford High School graduate resigns after rage over racist tweets

Latest News

Rock Valley's Lucas Stoner is tagged out trying to steal third in the first game of a...
Rock Valley vs. Highland, NJCAA Baseball - March 30, 2021
Blackhawks prospect Josiah Slavin celebrates after scoring his first professional goal for the...
Slavin scores in AHL debut, IceHogs fall 5-4 to the Wolves
Dylan McLaughlin celebrates after scoring a power play goal in the first period against the...
Wolves vs. IceHogs - March 28, 2021
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 2 Saturday Edition