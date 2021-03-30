Rock Valley beats Highland 5-3 in game one of double-header

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley’s Tyler Ingram struck out ten batters in six innings, giving up just one run as the Golden Eagles beat Highland 5-3 in the first of a double-header in Freeport on Monday.

The Texas native was wildly effective. He walked four batters, but worked himself out of jams on multiple occasions. He also got help from his battery-mate, Kody Kleve, as he threw out a runner trying to steal second to end the third.

Tyler Horton got the scoring started with a two-run single in the third. RVC added on late with a bases-loaded walk in the fifth, then two more in the sixth. The Cougars tried to rally late, scoring twice in the seventh, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Highland did, however, take care of business in game two, beating Rock Valley 20-10 in five innings.

