Ogle County to host one-day mass vaccination event

Byron High School will be the site of a mass vaccination site for the Ogle Co. Health Dept. to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.(Ogle County Health Department)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Byron Middle School will be the site of a mass vaccination site for the Ogle Co. Health Dept. to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

The registration link for Thursday, April 1 vaccine clinic in Byron with the Illinois National Guard is below. This will be open to any person in Phase 1a, 1b & 1b+ who lives or works in Ogle County.

As for the regular clinics, the health department will be opening up to all Ogle County residents or employees 18+ mid-April, but will first schedule those on the waiting list from Phase 1a, 1b and 1b+.

Register and book available appointments, click here.

If you need help making your appointment, you can call any of the following partners:

Hub City Senior Center 815-562-5050

Flagg-Rochelle Public Library 815-562-3431

City of Rochelle 815-562-6161

Hispanic residents call LULAC 815-570-3111

Rock River Center 815-732-3252

Oregon Public Library 815-732-2724

Univ of Il Extension Office 815-732-2191

Mt Morris Senior Center 815-734-6335

Polo Senior Center 815-238-8645

Polo Library 815-946-2713

Bertolet Memorial Library 815-738-2742

