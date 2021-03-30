Ogle County to host one-day mass vaccination event
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Byron Middle School will be the site of a mass vaccination site for the Ogle Co. Health Dept. to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.
The registration link for Thursday, April 1 vaccine clinic in Byron with the Illinois National Guard is below. This will be open to any person in Phase 1a, 1b & 1b+ who lives or works in Ogle County.
As for the regular clinics, the health department will be opening up to all Ogle County residents or employees 18+ mid-April, but will first schedule those on the waiting list from Phase 1a, 1b and 1b+.
Register and book available appointments, click here.
If you need help making your appointment, you can call any of the following partners:
Hub City Senior Center 815-562-5050
Flagg-Rochelle Public Library 815-562-3431
City of Rochelle 815-562-6161
Hispanic residents call LULAC 815-570-3111
Rock River Center 815-732-3252
Oregon Public Library 815-732-2724
Univ of Il Extension Office 815-732-2191
Mt Morris Senior Center 815-734-6335
Polo Senior Center 815-238-8645
Polo Library 815-946-2713
Bertolet Memorial Library 815-738-2742
