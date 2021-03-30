Advertisement

Not as Windy Today, Cooler in the Days Ahead

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds today with winds from the west 15 - 25 MPH. Highs should reach the low 60′s. Temperatures drop in a big way tonight with lows in the upper 20′s. Mid to low 40′s for both Wednesday and Thursday with dry conditions. Looking great for the weekend with highs close to 60 on Good Friday then the low 70′s on Saturday and Easter Sunday. The warmer temps look to remain next week.

