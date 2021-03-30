New state website encourages habitat protection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced the launch of the new CICADA (Conservation Inclusive Construction and Development Archive) website, an online resource which aims to engage the public and private sectors in habitat protection, restoration, and biodiversity conservation through voluntary actions.

“With approximately 97 percent of land in Illinois in private ownership, it will take everyone working together to help address these challenges,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan. “From adding small pollinator gardens and nest boxes in backyards, to improving habitat on larger private properties, to implementing environmentally-responsible construction practices, CICADA has something for everyone to engage in habitat conservation.”

The site, which can be viewed at https://cicada-idnr.org, serves as a one-stop-shop for residential and private landowners, as well as commercial and industrial sectors, to find guidance and ideas to make their properties or development projects more wildlife friendly.

