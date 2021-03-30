Murder charges dropped against man accused in 2018 triple shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced that murder charges have been dropped against Quincy Wright for a triple shooting which occurred in 2018.

On November 25, 2018 at 2:30 a.m., officers from the Rockford Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of 8th Street and Broadway. Officers found three individuals had been struck by gunfire. Unfortunately, Shawnquez Edwards and Chiyara (Chi Chi) Nelson died as a result of their injuries and a third suffered significant but non-fatal injuries.

On December 19, 2018, Quincy Wright was charged by indictment with several counts of first degree murder, attempt murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hanley says the primary evidence against Wright is the testimony of a single individual who was present at the time of the shooting. This individual identified Wright as the shooter. The witness stated that Wright was on the sidewalk adjacent to 8th Street when he began firing a gun. However, fifteen shell casings recovered from the scene were strewn along 8th Avenue for approximately a block and a half. This is consistent with a “drive-by” shooting and directly contradicts the version of events provided by the witness.

“As State’s Attorney, my mandate is to seek justice. I have a legal and ethical obligation to proceed only when I believe a case can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt at trial. I do not take this responsibility lightly. Upon taking office, I began to review the more serious pending cases to be sure this standard has been met. During this review, it became clear to me that there were cases that never should have been charged. The Wright case is one such case. At this time, the available evidence does not support Wright’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. I cannot fathom the sorrow the victim’s families must feel as a result of this tragedy. And I am aware that my decision does not help to heal the emotional wounds they have suffered. To the extent the victims’ families feel betrayed or misled by my office, I sincerely apologize and I will work to earn back their trust,” Hanley says.

It is believed that there were up to 100 people at the scene of the shooting. The State’s Attorney office is still investigating this case and are asking the public for help. Please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 if you have any information related to this shooting.

Wright also has a separate pending case for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (Case: 18-CF-3105). The State’s Attorney’s Office will continue prosecuting that case.

