Meijer to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines at Midwest stores, including Illinois

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WIFR) - Another Midwest retailer is stepping up to help with the regions vaccination efforts/ Meijer will now be offering the COVID-19 vaccine through its Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The Midwest chain will administer doses of the vaccine to residents in all of the Midwestern states, including Illinois. The chain plans to give out 150,000 doses this week offering on sight clinics as well as specific offsite locations.

Meijer CEO and President Rick Keyes says the company will continue to make decisions that support and enrich lives in the communities they serve.

To register for an appointment to receive the vaccine at Meijer, simply text COVID to the number 75049 to receive a link to register. Individuals can also go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register. Meijer has registered more than 2 million people to receive the vaccine since it launched its registration system in January.

The link will include three brief questions that allow Meijer pharmacies to properly determine which vaccine phase the patient is in. As COVID-19 vaccines are received, customers will be contacted with a date for their vaccine. They will also be able to decline the date offered, while staying in the registration group for a future date or opt out of the process if they change their mind or have already received the vaccine.

Meijer was previously named a federal retail partner in the states of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. To date, the retailer has conducted more than 3,000 vaccine clinics large and small, administering 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

