Advertisement

Man working on gun violence video killed in Philadelphia

Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.
Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man working on a video about gun violence was shot and killed in Philadelphia, police said.

Police were called to the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 8 p.m. Monday.

“This 55-year-old male was working for a production company. They were inside of a private residence. They were interviewing and filming some family members whose children were victims of gun violence in the last two to three years,” Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man went out to his van to get more equipment and police said he was shot multiple times. Production equipment and two cellphones were found on the sidewalk.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities have not released his name.

The shooting was under investigation. Officers were not sure of a motive. No arrests were made.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
One dead, one injured in Stephenson County car crash
The new stimulus bill signed on March 11 allows eligible taxpayers to waive thousands of...
Workers who lost jobs in 2020 get unexpected $10K tax break from federal COVID relief plan
The 60-unit project is expected to break ground later this year, and be completed sometime in...
Developers announce plans to revitalize South Main corridor
A serious car crash Saturday morning in Rockford sends four people to the hospital and closes...
4 people sent to the hospital after crash on East State St.

Latest News

MOM & POP BIZ OWNERS DAY
Backyard Grill and Bar thanks Northwest Bank, Paycheck Protection Program for helping employees
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden wants infrastructure package approved over summer
GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, security guard doesn't come to her aid
GRAPHIC: Video shows Asian American woman assaulted on NYC street
GAS PRICES 3-29
Gas prices drop in Rockford, Stateline area
On Monday, a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, wrenched the bulbous bow of Ever Given...
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins