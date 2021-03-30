Advertisement

Local lawmaker’s bill makes COVID-19 vaccine requirements illegal

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at a one-day...
A vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Filed by State Rep. Joe Sosnowski, a house bill would make it illegal for an employer in Illinois to require a COVID-19 vaccine that was approved by the FDA for emergency use.

Three vaccines have the approval from the FDA and CDC for emergency use. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require patients to receive two shots while the Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires one.

Two more vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax are currently in large-scale (Phase 3) clinical trials and are being planned to be future authorized COVID-19 vaccines throughout the United States.

The bill was filed in February and was recently moved to the House Rules Committee for further debate.

