Gas prices drop in Rockford, Stateline area

Average drops to $2.92 a gallon
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices dropped 6.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.92 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The cheapest price in Rockford is reported at $2.52 a gallon, with the most expensive at $3.09. This us up over 80 cents from last year, when the pandemic shutdown caused gas prices to hit record lows.

“After the feverish rise in gas prices to start the year, increases have largely tapered off and we’re now seeing decreasing prices in most areas of the country, thanks to oil prices that have moderated for the time being,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As the Suez Canal has remained block for nearly a week, we could see some volatility in the price of oil this week as the market digests any updates as hundreds of ships remain in limbo.”

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.84.

