2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in Ill. Wednesday, hospitalizations up

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois won’t be moving to the Bridge Phase of the reopening plan just yet because of new COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,404 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 17 additional deaths.

- Champaign County: 1 female 70s

- Cook County: 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 40s

- McHenry County: 1 male 30s

- Saline County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

- Wayne County: 1 male 70s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,241,993 cases, including 21,273 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,579 specimens for a total of 20,235,323. As of Monday night, 1,396 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 308 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The number of people being admitted to the hospital in Illinois due to COVID-19 continues to increase. As long as new hospital admissions continue to increase, the state will not advance to the Bridge Phase and on to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan. The number of cases of COVID-19 has seen an increasing trend as well. Health officials continue to urge all residents to continue to mask up, socially distance, and avoid crowds to reduce transmission and bring the metrics back in line to transition to the Bridge Phase.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 23-29, 2021 is 3.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 23-29, 2021 is 3.9 percent.

A total of doses of 6,638,865 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 7,053,765. A total of 5,664,426 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 367,706 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,040 doses. Yesterday, 86,812 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

