Belvidere YMCA hands out lunches for spring break

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Spring break means no early morning wakeups, no classes and hopefully no homework. But for some families, it can also mean no lunch.

The Belvidere YMCA looked to help those families by providing five lunches for each child currently out on spring break. The YMCA, along with Belvidere Police and the Northern Illinois Food Bank, handed out 1,250 lunches to help keep the children happy and full while they are off at at school.

“Everyone is very supportive of one another and everyone really wants to make sure that anyone who is struggling has some sort of outreach and services. I am really proud and happy to be a part of that and to be able to help that,” Jen Jacky of the Belvidere YMCA said.

Jacky said the YMCA plans to continue doing food giveaways to help those in need after the pandemic is over.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.