Advertisement

Belvidere YMCA hands out lunches for spring break

More than 1,200 lunches were given out to help keep the children happy and full while they are off at at school.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Spring break means no early morning wakeups, no classes and hopefully no homework. But for some families, it can also mean no lunch.

The Belvidere YMCA looked to help those families by providing five lunches for each child currently out on spring break. The YMCA, along with Belvidere Police and the Northern Illinois Food Bank, handed out 1,250 lunches to help keep the children happy and full while they are off at at school.

“Everyone is very supportive of one another and everyone really wants to make sure that anyone who is struggling has some sort of outreach and services. I am really proud and happy to be a part of that and to be able to help that,” Jen Jacky of the Belvidere YMCA said.

Jacky said the YMCA plans to continue doing food giveaways to help those in need after the pandemic is over.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing 8-month-old boy has been located after Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert...
8-Month-Old Illinois Boy Found After Abduction
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
One dead, one injured in Stephenson County car crash
evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image
24-year-old shot after apparent road rage incident Friday night in Machesney Park
Alexi McCammond
Teen Vogue Editor and Guilford High School graduate resigns after rage over racist tweets

Latest News

Winnebago County
Winnebago Co. adds 136 cases over weekend, positivity rate up to 4%
More area residents will soon be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine as health leaders...
New mass vaccination site to open tomorrow in Rockford
A major roller coaster ride is on the way
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 3/29/2021
Rockford Rescue Mission gets $15K grant from General Mills