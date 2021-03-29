Workers who lost jobs in 2020 get unexpected $10K tax break from federal COVID relief plan

CHICAGO (CBS) — A record number of folks received unemployment benefits in 2020. If you’re one of them, there’s important information you need to know for filing your taxes.

The new stimulus bill signed on March 11 allows eligible taxpayers to waive thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan waives federal income taxes on up to $10,200 in unemployment insurance benefits for people who earn under $150,000 a year, potentially saving workers thousands of dollars.

“So obviously that comes as a huge relief for folks,” Andy Phillips, director at the Tax Institute at H&R Block said.

He’s got more good news.

“Thankfully, Illinois has issued guidance that they will allow this exclusion on the state return as well,” he said.

But hold up. What if you filed your taxes before this new provision? Phillips said sit tight.

“The IRS and the state of Illinois will issue more guidance as they determine next steps,” he said.

That means you should not file an amended tax return. The IRS is trying to make administrative changes on their end first.

“It’s not clear yet how exactly the IRS is going to communicate these changes, and if they’ll issue a notice to impacted filers,” Phillips said.

Until this becomes clear, Phillips recommends to stay in contact with your tax professional, or your do-it-yourself software provider if you self-file.

