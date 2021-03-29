Winds to diminish, but only slowly; Volatile temperature trend ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It wasn’t a bad way to start the workweek, that goes without stating! Temperatures in the 60s with abundant sunshine greeted the Stateline Monday, though it didn’t come without cost. Gusty winds not only made for difficult travel, it also made for an atmosphere ripe for the development and rapid spread of brush fires. Thankfully, reports of any significant fire activity were kept to a minimum. Breezes will certainly remain an issue overnight and beyond, though they’re to slowly subside. Come the midnight hour, they’ll have fallen below 40 miles per hour, but not by much.

Winds will be very slow to diminish overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday morning will begin on a mild note, thanks to the still well-organized southwesterly winds, which will remain at or around 30 miles per hour.

Southwesterly breezes will still be blowing with gusto early in the day Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Eventually, the winds will shift to the northwest, allowing cooler air to spill into our area. Still, the breezes are to blow with gusto for much of the day, before finally subsiding overnight.

While not as gusty as Monday, Tuesday's winds are still to be a force to contend with. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The passage of a cold front will undoubtedly bring more cloudiness our way Tuesday, and a stray sprinkle or brief shower can’t be entirely ruled out, especially in the morning. Still, a few peeks of sunshine aren’t to be discounted as a possibility either, especially in the day’s latter stages.

While there will be occasional breaks for sunshine, there will be more cloudiness around Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A sprawling area of Canadian high pressure is to settle in Tuesday night into Wednesday, which will allow for rapid clearing to take place, as well as a significant diminishing of the winds, at long last. Plenty of sunshine is expected to dominate Wednesday, and likely for several days beyond.

Plenty of sunshine's on tap Wednesday, but gusty northwesterly winds will add a significant chill. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While there’s not much madness on the horizon from a cloud or precipitation standpoint, the temperature story couldn’t possibly be any different. The warm starting point Tuesday should be more than enough to briefly send temperatures into the 60s around midday, but temperatures will begin a steady decline in the afternoon hours, eventually falling into the 20s overnight.

We'll be well above normal Tuesday, at least to start. Temperatures crash later in the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unseasonably chilly temperatures are to follow the next two days, thanks to the arrival of Canadian air into our region. Temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday will only reach the lower 40s, despite the expectation that wall-to-wall sunshine is on the docket. Low temperatures at night may even reach the teens in outlying locales, especially Wednesday night.

A potent, but brief cool spell is on the way Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will only reach the 40s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The chill’s only to be around for those two days. Warming commences Friday, as winds swing back around to the southwest. That’ll send temperatures back to near normal territory, or even a few degrees above normal.

The chill will be brief. By Friday, we're already back slightly above normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the weekend, a full-fledged spring heat wave is to be upon us. Winds will again be a factor during that time, though not to the extent they were Monday. All signs point to temperatures topping out right around the 70° mark Saturday, and reaching into the 70s on Easter Sunday.

Our first 70s of 2021 are all but guaranteed to arrive this weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

70° temperatures in early April are hardly uncommon. In fact, our first 70° of 2021 will come a few days later that normal. A 75° temperature, however, could come a bit ahead of schedule, as our current forecast has 75° high temperatures to occur next Monday and Tuesday, April 5 and 6. An 80° reading isn’t even to be discounted at some point in the next two weeks, though that’s far from a guarantee to occur.

Our first 70° of 2021 will come just a few days beyond when it typically arrives, while our first 75° will likely happen slightly ahead of schedule. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Signs point to above normal temperatures continuing well into April, with below normal precipitation. Our next rain chance of note doesn’t arrive until next Monday night, at the earliest.

