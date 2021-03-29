Advertisement

Water main flushing starts today in Machesney Park

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The North Park Water District will be doing regular water main flushing today, which may cause water to be discolored.

Testing will go on for the next two weeks between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30p.m.. Experts with the Water District say the water will be safe for consumption. However, they advise against doing laundry during the flushing hours, as the discolored water could stain clothing.

For more information, visit the North Park Water District website here.

