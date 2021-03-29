Advertisement

US vaccine passport in the works

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is working on a system for people to prove they’ve been vaccinated against coronavirus.

The so-called “vax pass” or vaccine passport could be used by individuals in the workplace, in school or traveling internationally.

According to a senior White House official, multiple agencies are involved in the planning.

Potentially, the vaccine credentials could play a role in multiple aspects of daily life.

The travel industry in particular has been calling on the federal government to develop a kind of universal “vax pass” system.

According to a Washington Post story, the demand for the pass is expected to become more urgent as more Americans get vaccinated every day.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing 8-month-old boy has been located after Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert...
8-Month-Old Illinois Boy Found After Abduction
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image
24-year-old shot after apparent road rage incident Friday night in Machesney Park
Alexi McCammond
Teen Vogue Editor and Guilford High School graduate resigns after rage over racist tweets
One dead, one injured in Stephenson County car crash

Latest News

16658146 - row of recycling yard waste paper bags
Rockford yard waste pickup begins Monday
George Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin, who is...
Trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd’s death begins; video of arrest may appear early
Water safe to drink, may be discolored
Water main flushing starts today in Machesney Park
FILE - Dav Pilkey arrives at the premiere of "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" in Los...
‘Captain Underpants’ book pulled for ‘passive racism’