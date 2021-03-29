Transportation safety plan for Rockford region available for public comment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Region 1 Planning Council is seeking public comment on the transportation safety plan draft for the Rockford Region.

A 30-day comment period is given to the public to review and provide feedback on the draft document. Public comments will be accepted regarding the transportation safety plan from Monday, March 29 until Friday, April 30. Comments can be submitted by email, telephone or written comments to:

Chuck Klutho, Metropolitan Planner, Region 1 Planning Council

127 N Wyman St., Suite 100, Rockford, IL 61101

Phone: 815-319-4188 | Email: cklutho@r1planning.org

The Transportation safety plan draft is available here.

