Stateline Police Departments participate in Day of Prayer

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police calls for March 21 to be National Day of Prayer for Law Enforcement honoring the sacrifice officers make daily to help keep the communities they serve safe.

“A lot of the law enforcement folks right now, the men and women of law enforcement feel that the profession is under attack,” said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.

The Illinois FOP calls for a day of prayer on Sunday to honor the men and women in uniform. Some Stateline chiefs used this day to reflect on the challenges of 2020, and how they plan to keep moving forward.

“I think with every profession there’s always something that happens, there’s always someone whos steps out of bounds and it infringes on other people’s ability to move forward in life,” said Durand Police Chief Jeff Schelling. “I came into this business knowing that the oath I took two times over, I took wholeheartedly knowing what I was taking on.”

While 2020 was filled with protests and unrest Durand Police Chief Jeff Schelling says the community’s support keeps him going.

“Sometimes people come up to us and are like you know what, thanks for what you guys do, and that just fills your heart,” said Schelling. “There’s nothing better than that.”

Even when people find themselves on the wrong side of the law Schelling says he strives to make every encounter with police a productive one.

“Why not make that helpful to them rather than sit there and be stone cold and not talk to them because that doesn’t help the situation,” said Schelling.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.