Slavin scores in AHL debut, IceHogs fall 5-4 to the Wolves

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chicago Blackhawks prospect Josiah Slavin signed a two-year entry-level contract back on March 16. On Sunday, the 22-year-old left-winger scored in his first professional game with the IceHogs in Rockford’s 5-4 loss to the Chicago Wolves.

Ian Mitchell, playing in his second game with the Hogs, recorded the secondary assist on the play for his first AHL point.

Slavin’s goal tied the game at four in the third period of a wild back-and-forth scoring affair. Matt Tomkins made 28 saves on the night, but misplayed the puck behind the net, allowing Jamieson Rees to steal it and put it in the back of the net for the eventual game-winner.

Rockford has yet to beat its in-state rivals this season, let alone get a standings point against Chicago (0-5-0-0). The IceHogs now get the week to prepare for another game against the Wolves, when the two play for the third time out of four straight meetings, on Saturday at the Allstate Arena.

