Rockford yard waste pickup begins Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford will begin yard waste pickup on Monday, the city announced on Facebook. The post is below.

Please note the burning of yard waste in the City of Rockford limits and unincorporated areas of Winnebago County within and immediately surrounding the City limits is also prohibited.

