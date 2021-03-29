Advertisement

Rockford yard waste pickup begins Monday

Waste must be in two-ply compostable paper bags or in 32 gallon or smaller garbage cans
16658146 - row of recycling yard waste paper bags(Waste must be in two-ply compostable paper bags or in 32 gallon or smaller garbage cans)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford will begin yard waste pickup on Monday, the city announced on Facebook. The post is below.

Please note the burning of yard waste in the City of Rockford limits and unincorporated areas of Winnebago County within and immediately surrounding the City limits is also prohibited.

YARD WASTE COLLECTION REMINDER: Our waste contractor - Rock River Disposal - will resume seasonal collection of yard...

Posted by City of Rockford Government on Sunday, March 28, 2021

