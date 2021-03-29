Rockford Rescue Mission gets $15K grant from General Mills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) — A $15,000 grant from General Mills Foundation will help Rockford Rescue Mission upgrade its used food service areas.

In an announcement Monday, Rockford Rescue Mission CEO Sherry Pitney said the grant was a blessing.

“Our kitchen and dining areas get heavy, constant use. We needed to replace and upgrade some of our older equipment, and this gift makes it possible. What a blessing for our residents, guests and staff,” Pitney said.

General Mills operates a food processing plant in Belvidere. Under the foundation’s Hometown Grantmaking program, General Mills employees make grant recommendations and organize volunteer opportunities. Belvidere General Mills volunteers have helped the Mission serve and prepare meals, and the company often donates food.

“General Mills has been a proud partner to Rockford Rescue Mission over the years,” Ken Haak, logistics planner for the General Mills Belvidere plant said. “Through our local grant program, we’re able to help be a force for good in the greater Rockford community and support Rockford Rescue Mission’s efforts to provide hot meals and a place to sleep for those in need.”

Rockford Rescue Mission provided 158,540 meals during the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to the announcement. This equates to an average of 433 meals a day, 365 days a year.

“All signs point to an even greater need in the coming months,” according to the Rockford Rescue Mission.

Among the new items the grant will provide are food storage racks; stainless steel food preparation table; cafeteria tables; a tablet and software for checking in volunteers; and a commercial grade, electric can opener, capable of opening hundreds of canned goods daily.

“Through our local grant program, we’re able to help be a force for good in the greater Rockford community and support Rockford Rescue Mission’s efforts to provide hot meals and a place to sleep for those in need,” Ken Haak said, logistics planner, Belvidere plant for General Mills.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.