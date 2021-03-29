Advertisement

New mass vaccination site to open tomorrow in Rockford

The Winnebago County Health Department and the Illinois National Guard will help administer the vaccine.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More area residents will soon be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine as health leaders announce the opening of another mass vaccination site in Rockford.

New Zion Baptist Church will serve as the city’s second mass vaccination site starting tomorrow. Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says the goal from the beginning was to open mass vaccination sites on both the East and West sides of town. Martell says this church was chosen to help bridge the gap, and bring vaccines closer to minority communities.

“This site has been selected and established with input from trusted leaders to address hesitancy among our black and brown communities,” said Martell.

Martell says Tuesday is a soft launch, and anticipates 100 people to be able to receive their vaccine. She adds Wednesday is the official opening of the site, and plans to vaccinate 250 people each day.

Martell says the site will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

