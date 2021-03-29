Harlem High School transitioning to four-day, in-person instruction

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting April 15, all Harlem High School students who currently attend in person either two or three days will be scheduled to attend four days per week in person.

“Based on our recent survey, we have determined that we will be able to safely adhere to the new Revised Public Health Guidance for Schools released by the Illinois State Board of Education,” according to Harlem High School.

Students will attend Tuesday through Friday. All remote learners will continue to attend remotely as currently scheduled. Families who wish to continue to send their student two or three days may do so by completing the opt-out form.

