Advertisement

Harlem High School transitioning to four-day, in-person instruction

Students will attend Tuesday through Friday. All remote learners will continue to attend remotely as currently scheduled.
Harlem High School
Harlem High School(Harlem High School)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting April 15, all Harlem High School students who currently attend in person either two or three days will be scheduled to attend four days per week in person. 

“Based on our recent survey, we have determined that we will be able to safely adhere to the new Revised Public Health Guidance for Schools released by the Illinois State Board of Education,” according to Harlem High School. 

Students will attend Tuesday through Friday. All remote learners will continue to attend remotely as currently scheduled. Families who wish to continue to send their student two or three days may do so by completing the opt-out form.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing 8-month-old boy has been located after Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert...
8-Month-Old Illinois Boy Found After Abduction
MODERNA ARM
Those receiving Moderna vaccine may experience “COVID Arm”
evidence markers on the floor, high contrast image
24-year-old shot after apparent road rage incident Friday night in Machesney Park
Alexi McCammond
Teen Vogue Editor and Guilford High School graduate resigns after rage over racist tweets
One dead, one injured in Stephenson County car crash

Latest News

NIU extends contract for school President Dr. Lisa C. Freeman
File image
New program starts partnership with Learning Circle
Judges pay virtual visits to classrooms
Judges pay virtual visits to classrooms
Area schools make prom plans for 2021