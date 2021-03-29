FIRST ALERT: Very high to extreme fire danger Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As anticipated, breezes returned to the Stateline with authority Sunday, ushering in much cooler air into the area. One day after Saturday’s low to mid-60s, temperatures were confined to the 40s just about everywhere Sunday. Winds are subsiding Sunday evening, and will continue to do so overnight, perhaps even going calm for a brief moment in time.

Much lighter winds are due in overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The operative word in the previous sentence was the word “brief”, because winds come back in a big way Monday. This time around, though, the winds will come out of the south, which will allow temperatures to surge well into the 60s.

Gusts near or even reaching 40 miles per hour are to be expected much of the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The news is far from all good, though, as a potentially very serious concern arises in the afternoon. The combination of the sunshine, very gusty winds, very dry air in place, and the fact that the entire area has been placed near or into an area of minor drought makes for particularly enhanced fire danger.

The combination of dry air, dry ground, and very gusty winds makes for an environment ripe for allowing rapid fire spread. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A rare Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of the Stateline Monday afternoon and early evening. Specifically, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties are under the warning between Noon and 8:00pm. It’s entirely possible the warning could be expanded to cover additional counties overnight or early Monday morning.

The warning is in effect from noon to 8:00pm Monday for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties, though everyone should be extremely cautious. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any fires that do ignite would spread quickly and uncontrollably, so it’s EXTREMELY important to postpone outdoor burning of any kind. Additionally, smokers are not to flick the remainder of their smoking materials outdoors. Rather, they’re to be extinguished indoors or through the use of an ashtray.

Outdoor burning of any kind is discouraged Monday due to the very high fire risk. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A strong cold front will push through the region Tuesday, setting into motion the next round of changes to our area. Much colder air is due in beginning late Tuesday, and taking up residence here through Thursday. It’s entirely possible high temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday may struggle to even reach 40°, despite the presence of nearly unlimited sunshine.

A huge dump of cold air is to spill southward midweek, promising a few days with highs that struggle to reach 40°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The chill’s stay here isn’t to be a long one, though. All signs continue to point to a dramatic pattern shift taking place this weekend and beyond. A jet stream pattern that sends warm air our way from the southwest will be the driving force leading to our area’s first 70° temperatures of 2021 this weekend.

The chill will be brief, with major warming set to return by the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We may not stop at 70° either. In fact, we won’t! Our confidence is quite high that a 75° temperature is in our future at some point in the next two weeks, and an 80° temperature isn’t entirely out of the question either!

Our first 70s are on the way in the week ahead, right on schedule. A 75° or 80° reading in the next two weeks would be a bit early, but possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

