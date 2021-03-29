FIRST ALERT: Very high to extreme fire danger Monday
Wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour likely to accompany unlimited sunshine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As anticipated, breezes returned to the Stateline with authority Sunday, ushering in much cooler air into the area. One day after Saturday’s low to mid-60s, temperatures were confined to the 40s just about everywhere Sunday. Winds are subsiding Sunday evening, and will continue to do so overnight, perhaps even going calm for a brief moment in time.
The operative word in the previous sentence was the word “brief”, because winds come back in a big way Monday. This time around, though, the winds will come out of the south, which will allow temperatures to surge well into the 60s.
The news is far from all good, though, as a potentially very serious concern arises in the afternoon. The combination of the sunshine, very gusty winds, very dry air in place, and the fact that the entire area has been placed near or into an area of minor drought makes for particularly enhanced fire danger.
A rare Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of the Stateline Monday afternoon and early evening. Specifically, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties are under the warning between Noon and 8:00pm. It’s entirely possible the warning could be expanded to cover additional counties overnight or early Monday morning.
Any fires that do ignite would spread quickly and uncontrollably, so it’s EXTREMELY important to postpone outdoor burning of any kind. Additionally, smokers are not to flick the remainder of their smoking materials outdoors. Rather, they’re to be extinguished indoors or through the use of an ashtray.
A strong cold front will push through the region Tuesday, setting into motion the next round of changes to our area. Much colder air is due in beginning late Tuesday, and taking up residence here through Thursday. It’s entirely possible high temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday may struggle to even reach 40°, despite the presence of nearly unlimited sunshine.
The chill’s stay here isn’t to be a long one, though. All signs continue to point to a dramatic pattern shift taking place this weekend and beyond. A jet stream pattern that sends warm air our way from the southwest will be the driving force leading to our area’s first 70° temperatures of 2021 this weekend.
We may not stop at 70° either. In fact, we won’t! Our confidence is quite high that a 75° temperature is in our future at some point in the next two weeks, and an 80° temperature isn’t entirely out of the question either!
