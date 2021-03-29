FIRST ALERT: Avoid outdoor burning Monday, temperature roller coaster follows

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - All of the main ingredients are in place for fire to very easily spread throughout the Stateline Monday. Because of that, it’s advised that you avoid any outdoor burning at all today, especially in the afternoon when the winds will be at their peak.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of the region, expanded further from its first issuance Sunday night. It now includes Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago Counties for Monday afternoon and early evening. These type of warnings don’t come around often from the NWS but when they do, it’s advised that any outdoor burning be avoided.

A Wind Advisory and Red Flag Warning are both in place for Monday afternoon and evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The combination of breezy southwest winds and warm temperatures tomorrow will allow for uncontrolled spread of outdoor fires. Winds will gust 40 to 45 miles per hour at their peak throughout the afternoon. Smokers, do not throw your cigarette butts out in open space. Be extra careful disposing those today!

The combination of dry air, dry ground, and very gusty winds makes for an environment ripe for allowing rapid fire spread. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gusts near or even reaching 40 miles per hour are to be expected much of the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll have the windy conditions this afternoon but it will come with widespread sunshine for the region in the afternoon! High temperatures Monday will reach the mid-to-upper 60s, aided by those breezy southerly winds. Soon though, a cold front will come knocking on our doorsteps Tuesday morning that will bring a brief pause to the mild conditions.

The cold front will move through the Stateline Tuesday morning. This, in turn, will turn our winds to come out of the northwest and help drop our temperatures. The high of 60 degrees Tuesday will likely occur earlier in the day followed by dropping temperatures later on. Following, lots of ups and downs in the temperature department are in store for the week.

After a cold front on Tuesday, expect a few well-below normal days with cooler temperatures. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Cooler temperatures are in store for both Wednesday and Thursday this week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

For Wednesday and Thursday, expect temperatures 10-12 degrees below normal for this time of the year. Normal is in the mid 50s and forecast highs on those days will be in the lower 40s. Keep the light jackets handy along with the sunglasses because the widespread sunshine will continue. Luckily just in time for the Easter holiday weekend, temperatures will quickly rebound back to above normal territory.

Big temperature swings are in store this weekend, with the warmth returning by the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Normally in Rockford, our first 70 degree day arrives April 1. For 2021, it will arrive a few days after that into the weekend. We have both Saturday and Easter Sunday with highs of 70 degrees or more. There are more that follow, too.

Remember, avoid any outdoor burning and be ready for lots of temperature swings this week. Honestly, this is very typical for the end of March and beginning of April around here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.